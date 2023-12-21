Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,623,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,065 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,036,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $11.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $463.42. 51,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $468.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $447.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.75.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

