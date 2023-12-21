Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,247 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,822,535. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $250.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.