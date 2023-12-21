Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 440,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 792,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,367. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.