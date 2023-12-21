Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,460 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.09. 535,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

