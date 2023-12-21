Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after acquiring an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,469,000 after acquiring an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,566,000 after acquiring an additional 582,697 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 696,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,215. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

