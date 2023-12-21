BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $17,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,185.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $8,900.00.

On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $9,500.00.

On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $9,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $10,100.00.

On Monday, December 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.

On Friday, December 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $10,500.00.

On Monday, November 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $11,200.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFI opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

