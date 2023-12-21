BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $17,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,185.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $9,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $8,900.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $9,500.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $9,600.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $10,100.00.
- On Monday, December 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.
- On Friday, December 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $10,500.00.
- On Monday, November 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $11,200.00.
BurgerFi International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BFI opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
