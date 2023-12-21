C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Juho Parkkinen Sells 685 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $22,029.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,499.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28.

C3.ai Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.61. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AI shares. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

