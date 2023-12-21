C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells $168,477.28 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 685 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $22,029.60.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.61. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AI. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,379,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

