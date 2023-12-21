CalAmp (CAMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, December 22nd.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. On average, analysts expect CalAmp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of CAMP opened at $0.21 on Thursday. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CalAmp in a report on Saturday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 206,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CalAmp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Stories

