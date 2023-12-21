California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Thomas M. Krummel Sells 555 Shares

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $29,664.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,892.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CWT opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 0.44. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.23 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

