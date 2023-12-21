Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.96 and last traded at $45.09. 2,137,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,539,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CCJ. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

