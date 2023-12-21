Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

