Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2023 earnings at $9.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.26 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $368.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

