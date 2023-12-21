Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lyra Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

LYRA stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.02. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,340.06% and a negative return on equity of 73.41%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyra Therapeutics

In other news, insider Harlan Waksal acquired 25,000 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,757,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,832 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,780,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,010 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 163,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 114,951 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Articles

