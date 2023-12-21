Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $101.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $454.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.5% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 139,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 68,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

