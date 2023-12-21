Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SPRO

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SPRO opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $71.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Spero Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,444,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 31,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 829,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 188,002 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.