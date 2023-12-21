Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

PCVX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

PCVX opened at $59.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $786,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,027,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $786,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,914 shares in the company, valued at $21,027,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,785 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,284,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 21.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,442,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 371,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 74.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

