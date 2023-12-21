Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ambrx Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

AMAM opened at $13.94 on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,307,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $9,138,103.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,231,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,504,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,307,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $9,138,103.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,231,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,504,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,117.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth $162,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

