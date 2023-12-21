Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) is Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173,889 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises about 11.9% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 6.15% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $57,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.74. 107,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,824. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.