Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Bought by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,382,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,199 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned about 1.83% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $31,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.60. 231,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,118. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.