Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 1.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 192.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.1 %

SNOW stock opened at $196.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.32 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $202.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,551,905.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at $150,529,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,551,905.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,948 shares of company stock worth $56,601,528. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

