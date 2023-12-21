Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 4,350 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,497 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 57.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Illumina by 86.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $27,186,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $140.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.95.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.10.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

