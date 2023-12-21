Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 102,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 47,582 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Oppenheimer cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

