Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

