Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 3,413 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

