CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading 8.8% Higher

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.60. 85,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 205,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
