CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE KMX opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 6.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

