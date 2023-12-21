Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.25. 30,479,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,341,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.50. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

