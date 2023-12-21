Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.22) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Carnival Co. & also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.93 EPS.
Carnival Co. & Trading Down 3.4 %
CCL stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $19.55.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,843 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $29,234,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $10,689,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
