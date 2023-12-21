Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,613,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,327,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 915.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $43,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

