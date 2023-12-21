Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2023

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCLGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,613,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,327,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Insider Activity

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 915.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $43,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCL

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.