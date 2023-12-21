Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.22) EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Redburn Partners raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

