Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $27.76

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $25.85. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 935,529 shares changing hands.
Cassava Sciences Stock Down 11.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of -0.03.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.
Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
