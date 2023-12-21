Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $27.76

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $25.85. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 935,529 shares changing hands.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 11.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of -0.03.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

