Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $14.30

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $14.96. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 415,082 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. TheStreet lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,953.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,953.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

