Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.24.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $289.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $298.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

