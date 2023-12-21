Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

BATS CBOE opened at $174.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.65 and its 200-day moving average is $155.17.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

