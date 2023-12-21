Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Lifted by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,820 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 4.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.44% of Centene worth $162,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 454,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,699. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $83.61.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

