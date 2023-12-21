Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.82. Central Puerto shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 62,059 shares trading hands.
Central Puerto Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.42.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Central Puerto
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Central Puerto
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- RV stocks: A comfortable way to ride falling interest rates
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Why Micron’s 2024 could be its best year ever
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.