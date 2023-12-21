Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.82. Central Puerto shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 62,059 shares trading hands.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

Central Puerto Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

