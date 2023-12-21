Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Down 1.8%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 45,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 275,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Central Puerto Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth about $1,251,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 149,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

