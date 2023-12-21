Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Down 1.8%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 45,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 275,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.
Central Puerto Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.42.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
