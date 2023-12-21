Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Shares Bought by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Centrus Energy accounts for approximately 9.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $19,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $311,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 132.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 57.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 93,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $5,176,790.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,223,118 shares in the company, valued at $67,968,667.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

LEU stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $810.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.82. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

