CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 186.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 99.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

