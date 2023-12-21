CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 1,610 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,967 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.