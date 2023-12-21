CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,947,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $132.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

