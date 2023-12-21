CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned 1.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

