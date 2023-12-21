CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.10. The company has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

