CGN Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 217,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 84,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 84,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 91,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

