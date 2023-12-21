CGN Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

