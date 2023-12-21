CGN Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,195,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after buying an additional 47,241 shares in the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

