CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

