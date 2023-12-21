CGN Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.80. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $167.63 and a 12-month high of $285.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.