Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMMB opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

